Students moved from Maquoketa High School after message is found in restroom

Posted 11:26 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, April 29, 2019

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A message found in the restroom at Maquoketa High School has prompted students to be moved from the building.

The students were being moved from the high school building Monday morning, April 29, according to a post on the Maquoketa Community School District’s Facebook page.   The post indicated that the students were being moved “due to another message found in the restroom.”

There was no word on what the message said or where the students were moved to.

School is still in session, read the post.  School leaders were working with police to keep students safe.

Maquoketa High School is located east of Highway 61, south of West Summit Street.

