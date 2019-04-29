Schnucks partners with TPQC to bring new specialty pharmacy to Downtown Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - A new Schnucks Pharmacy will open in downtown Moline on April 29.

It's the company's first Illinois-Quad Cities location. The other location is inside their grocery store in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The new specialty pharmacy is part of a special partnership with The Project of the Quad Cities.

Clinical pharmacists will focus on providing medication therapy for patients with complex disease states that range from cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, and Hepatitis C, to rare genetic conditions and STIs.

The pharmacy is located inside of the Caxton Building, inside of the TPQC facilities, at 1701 River Drive - Suite 106.

Hours will be 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This location will mark Schnucks’ ninth specialty pharmacy throughout the Midwest. The

company also operates 107 retail pharmacies.