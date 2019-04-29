Rising river, loss of power prove to be a double whammy for flood fighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois – The flooding caused by the Mississippi River is bad enough, add to that an early morning Quad City power outage and you've got a real mess on your hands.

MidAmerican Energy reported 876 customers lost power Monday morning.

Pamela Henry's business was one of those without electricity.

It couldn't have come at a worse time.

Eight pumps, run by electricity, were keeping the water out of her business on Moline's River Drive.

The Mississippi River in the Quad Cities is creeping closer to a record crest that people like Pamela thought they could handle with sandbag levees.

"We were going to raise them up today. I had a load of sandbags."

But it's useless now.

As the river was rising, Pamela says the early morning power outage in Moline stopped her eight pumps dead in the water.

"I did not plan for this to happen. I had no idea the pumps stopped working."

Now Pamela's Razz Pizzazz is underwater.

Everything on the floor of the costume shop is now submerged.

"Oh my Gosh. There's a box of nothing but bows, ruffles, and belts, shoes. They're in bins like you store your Christmas things."

And even the things on hangers are soaking up the flood waters.

"I'm just praying that they're not real icky, you know, that they don't rot as the water stays."

So there's not much else Pamela can do as she walks away from the business she's run for 34-years.

"This is now my 11th 100-year flood."