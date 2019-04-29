× Record crest in jeopardy as additional heavy rainfall is likely

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River. As water levels rise, be prepared for road closures and detours. For more information on river levels and crests, click here.

Drying out across the area this afternoon after seeing a deluge of heavy rainfall this morning measuring between one to as high as three inches on the rain gauge! We’re still on track to see additional rainfall, some heavy in the next several days.

Despite the clouds this afternoon temperatures will top around the the upper 50s before cooling down to the upper 40s overnight.

Our next round of rainfall is on track to arrive around sunrise, Tuesday and will continue off and on through the day and night. Estimates from this wave are ranging one to two inches with higher amounts in local area. Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of the area starting later tonight through Wednesday afternoon. With the ground fully saturated, any additional rainfall especially heavy amounts in a short period of time will cause major runoff. This will cause sudden flooding and street flooding. Be prepared!

Highs on Tuesday will once again hover in the 50s.

Next and final round of rainfall for the week develops later Wednesday before ending Thursday morning. Latest projections on the Mississippi River in Rock Island shows the river cresting just around a foot from the all time record crest. Obviously, additional rainfall could change the forecast.

50s for highs will be common on Wednesday before we dry out heading into the upcoming weekend with highs returning in the 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

