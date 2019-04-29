Power knocked out to more than 1,200 in the QC

More than 1,200 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Illinois Quad Cities are without power early Monday morning, April 29.

The outage map shows that one outage knocked out power to nearly 540 customers around 4:30 a.m.; another outage around 5:20 a.m. is impacting more than 700 customers. All of the power is expected to be restored by 7:45 a.m., and by 7 a.m.for some.

A few dozen customers are in the dark on the Iowa side.

Click here to see the outage map and check restoration times for your area.