× One dead after crash along Route 92 in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — One person is dead after a crash along Illinois Route 92.

The crash happened Monday morning, April 29 near 31st Avenue, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Gustafson said the driver was headed northbound on Route 92 when he lost control, flipped his vehicle and ended up in water. Gustafson said the vehicle likely hydroplaned.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name was being withheld until family is notified.