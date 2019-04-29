× Moline custodian files federal lawsuit against school

MOLINE, Illinois- A custodian for the Moline-Coal Valley School District has filed a federal lawsuit after her lawyers say the school and the union refused to stop deducting union dues from her paychecks.

According to the lawsuit announcement, Susan Bennett has worked for the school district since 2009.

She is a unionized government employee and was required to pay membership dues or non-member fees to AFSCME Local 672.

In June 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Janus v. AFSCME that mandatory union payments are illegal.

“The court said no government employee in the United States can be required to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment.”-Kristen Williamson, Liberty Justice Center

Bennett wanted to take advantage of the ruling and so she “resigned union membership and requested that the school district stop deducting union dues and political contributions from her paycheck.”

Her lawyers claim the Moline-Coal Valley School District has continued to deduct union dues and union political contributions from Bennett’s paycheck.

“Since November 2018, the union and the school district have been fully aware they do not have permission to collect money from my paycheck,” said Susan Bennett, plaintiff in Bennett v. AFSCME. “I submitted my resignation as soon as I could after learning about the decision. The union did not inform me of my rights after the Janus decision and I should not have to wait months to exercise them.”

According to Liberty Justice Center, Bennett pays nearly $600 each year in dues.