MOLINE, Illinois- The Animal Aid Humane Society in Moline is underwater and trying to find space for their animals.

The Humane Society completely flooded the morning of April 29.

Workers say they didn't see any water in the back as they were leaving to go home the night before.

The shelter has over 100 animals.

Workers say they are trying to move all the animals upstairs in case water levels rise later in the week.

The humane society opened in 2000 and has flooded three times since then.