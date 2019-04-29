Mississippi River likely to be within inches of historic crest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities now predicts the Mississippi River will rise just inches away from it's all-time highest crest record of 22.6 feet in 1993. With heavy rainfall Monday morning, the new crest prediction has the river rising to 22.2 feet by Wednesday morning and remaining there until at least Thursday evening.

This latest forecast now places the highest crest range just one inch away from the all-time record, and that scenario is certainly looking likely given the amount of rain that is expected in the next 48 hours.

What will be crucial as to how high the river goes is where the heaviest rains fall. If the core of the activity occurs immediately north of the Quad Cities, that rain has more potential to work down into the metro causing a more significant rise beyond the record. Also, as we have seen recently, any heavier rain that can fall in a short period of time will be capable of causing quick rises beyond what is in the current forecast.

These are the impacts the rising water will create in the next 48 hours.

22.7 feet Water is at the base of the south employee entrance of the Quad City Times building. 22.5 feet Water affects Davenport's Rockingham Road and 2nd Street from Division to Gaines, from Pershing to Le Claire and 3rd Street from Fillmore to Warren. 22 feet Water affects River Drive at the Village of East Davenport. Water is over the seawall at Lindsay Park and Lake Davenport Marinas. Water affects the Davenport approach for the Centennial Bridge. Water affects 3rd Avenue at the John Deere Commons in Moline. 21.5 feet Water affects the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. Bettendorf's Leach Park is underwater.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here