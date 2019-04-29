Illinois prioritizing legal marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- A bill to legalize marijuana in Illinois could be filed soon.

The bill could be one of the first issues discussed by state lawmakers when they return from spring break April 30.

Illinois has already legalized marijuana use for certain medical conditions under a pilot program.

Under this new bill, marijuana could be legalized for adults.

Governor J-B Pritzker wants the bill passed this session.

Illinois Senator Neil Anderson says he has some concerns with the bill like giving local governments the ability to opt out if they want to.

Anderson says he thinks the bill is moving too quickly but he also says the governor and Democrats have taken these concerns into consideration.