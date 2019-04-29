Flooding closes highways on both sides of the Mississippi between Quad Cities and Clinton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Torrential rainfall coming on top of an already flooded Mississippi River have caused two highways to close.

Over the weekend, an eyewitness tells News 8 that Illinois Highway 84 was closed until further notice north of Albany, Illinois. This morning, Good Morning Quad Cities was the only station live on US Highway 67 as it was shut down due to flooding north of LeClaire, Iowa.

Nick Glenn reports to the National Weather Service Quad Cities the "road will be closed for "long term,"" likely until the flooding subsides.

The LeClaire closure is near Cody Elementary School. Parents are urged to use Holland and 23rd Street to get to and from school.