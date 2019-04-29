× Flood shelters open in Clinton and Camanche

CLINTON, Iowa- The Red Cross has opened shelters in Clinton and Camanche for those impacted by flooding on the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 23.1 feet on Wednesday.

“That estimated crest could displace many living along or near the river and its tributaries.”-Clinton County Emergency Management

The Red Cross is offering an overnight shelter starting April 29, at 7 p.m. in the Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton.