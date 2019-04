Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- A tree was on fire and power lines were downed in the alley of a Silvis neighborhood.

Reports of the fire started coming in around 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 29 in the 200 block of 8th Street. The Silvis fire chief said that although no home was on fire it was still a potentially dangerous situation. The investigation was put on hold until power could be cut from the area.

Related: Power knocked out to more than 1,200 in the QC