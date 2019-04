Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Davenport Police officer who was injured in a shooting has been released from the hospital.

On Friday, April 26 members of the community showed up at Genesis East to officer support for Officer Ryan Leabo. Officer Leabo was shot during an investigation on Thursday.

Brett Dennis, Sr. is charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

The video of the officer leaving the hospital was taken by Nicole Murphy, the wife of another Davenport Police officer.