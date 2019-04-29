Flash Flood watch issued through Wednesday

Crews at Moline company form sandbagging operation

Posted 3:55 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:04PM, April 29, 2019

McLaughin Body Company sandbagging

MOLINE, Illinois — Managers at McLaughlin Body Company in Moline had been watching flood levels and at 21 feet, they made the call, asking crews to come in bright and early.

“We kinda knew it was coming, we kinda watched the forecast, we watched the flood levels,” said Jason Jones, a maintenance crew for McLaughlin.

Workers began sandbagging the northwest corner of the company headquarters from 6 A.M. Monday.

It’s backbreaking work Jones said while schlepping bags brought out by a skid loader.

“We’ve other guys in the back, sandbagging, putting sand in bags, tying them,” he said.

About 10-12 workers made up the whole sandbagging operation going on either side of the company’s walls, building a wall of about 600 bags. Jones said the company was flooded once before so employees did not want to take a chance.

