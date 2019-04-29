× Calling All Amateur Bakers!

You are needed for the 2nd Annual Great Quad Cities Bake Off!

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie in Downtown Davenport is searching for passionate amateur bakers to compete in a five-week contest.

On Monday, April 26th, Owner Tiphanie Cannon appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about what the competition entails and the big incentives for the weekly winner, as well as overall winner.

She said all amateur bakers are welcome, of all ages:

“I began my culinary career as a home bakery and it’s always been my philosophy that you don’ necessarily have to go to culinary or pastry school to be a phenomenal baker,” she explained. “This competition is all about showcasing all of the amazing desserts that home bakers are creating in their kitchens and giving them a platform to share their talent.”

If you’re interested in competing, send Tiphanie an email at sugarmama@ohsosweetbytiphanie.com or call 563-345-9866.