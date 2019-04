Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO, Iowa- Business owners in Buffalo Iowa are dealing with flooding from the heavy rains.

April 29, First and Second Avenue are completely under water.

Flood water backs up into the sewer system and gets redirected back into the town.

Local people say they weren't expecting it to flood this much but they've gone all hands on deck to save their shops.

Residents there say they are expecting water to rise another foot by the end of the week.