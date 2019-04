Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island Softball clinches the Western Big 6 title by sweeping Alleman. The Lady Rocks talk about winning conference and what this year has been like as defending state champs.

Assumption Girls Track had a successful Drake Relays. The Lady Knights finished second in the Hy-Vee Cup Standings. They talk about competing at the Relays and getting ready for the post season run.

The FCA story of the week feature the Riverdale Baseball Coach who is one of the youngest in the state.

