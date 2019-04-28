Multiple people hospitalized after shots fired at California synagogue

POWAY, Calif. — A man was detained after shots were fired at Congregation Chabad in Poway late Saturday morning, officials said.
Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the scene around 11:30 a.m. after reports of multiple people injured at a place of worship.
Those hurt in the shooting were transported to Palomar Medical Center, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Twitter account. One of those victims was reportedly a rabbi.
Police sent out a post on Twitter alerting residents to stay away from the area and detailing road closures through Sunday morning.
Saturday marks the last day of Passover.