Heavy rain likely Monday morning

After a fairly quiet Sunday we’re about to see another active pattern move into the Quad Cities with plenty of opportunities for rain this week. The first chance arrives as early as Monday morning.

Storms are currently developing to our west in parts of Iowa and this activity will continue to expand in coverage through Monday morning as the amount of moisture increases.

A strong low-level jet (or jet stream that is close to the ground) will crank up and produce widespread showers and thunderstorms for much of the Quad Cities into Monday morning. These storms will be efficient at two things, lightning and heavy rainfall. At this time, no severe weather is currently expected, but a few of the stronger storms may put down some small hail at times in addition to the heavy rainfall. These storms will be in the area through at least 9am Monday morning.

Rainfall totals will be quite heavy, especially along and either side of Interstate 80 where as much as an inch and a half to two inches of rain appears likely at this time. Many areas especially south of the Quad Cities can handle another inch or two of rain, though areas to the north will be a bit more vulnerable to flooding with the recent rain and snow system this past weekend.

The second crest on the Mississippi River continues this week with the highest levels likely arriving on Tuesday here in the Quad Cities. The crest forecast ranges from 21.2 feet to 21.5 feet depending on how much rainfall we receive in the next day or two. This number could certainly go higher if we experience heavy rain in a short period of time.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

