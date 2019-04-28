× 5K Race in Bettendorf gets runners dancing to Bollywood Bangra

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A little morning run to keep fit – that was the goal this morning for Spurthi-the Inspire, a nonprofit in Bettendorf.

Just before kicking off the 5K race at Bettendorf’s Veteran’s Memorial Park, runners warmed up to the rhythm of Bollywood Bangra, a dancestyle that had hundreds of runners up on their feet, shaking their hands and swinging their hips.

“Fitness is everything and dance is a great form of fitness,” said the group’s Founder and President Jayashree Karnam. “We have lot of friends who like to experience Indian culture and we thought through this race, it would be a great opportunity to give them the experience of Bollywood Bangra.”

The organization took a moment to address mental health as well, with a $5000 check to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of the Greater Mississippi Valley.

“We want to donate to our local community and empower and strengthen it. Last year we chose Children’s Therapy Center which is local to Quad Cities. So this year we were looking to do something in the mental direction, improve the mental health of our community. And NAMI GMV stood as a local organization that does great work. That is why we chose to donate to NAMI,” Karnam said.

After the race, participants were treated to a little party with Indian savories.