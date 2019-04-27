× ‘The Market’ opens for business with handcrafted creations

MOLINE, ILLINOIS –A hub for creators and makers opened its doors Saturday, April 27, to shoppers. The Market showcases handcrafted creations from dozens of vendors, some offering their wares for the first time offline.

Customers were happy to shop local and browse for unique finds inside the transformed Spotlight Theatre in Moline.

Vendors say The Market helps them collaborate with other vendors.

Two women, one handcrafting metal signs and the other making moss products are now working together at the Market to make entirely new beautiful things.

“It’s awesome because we get work with other great vendors such as Mossy Moss,” said Shannon Lapay. She and her husband are the owners of Backwoods Metals from Port Byron.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment when you see peole purchasing your things and taking home and it’s creating joy in their lives.”

Her handcut metal creations shared display space with the organic materials employed in Olga Loghinovici’s creations. Loghinovici owns Mossy Moss with her husband and used to sell moss products on Etsy.

“The Market brought a lot of people together, and that’s one thing that I’m super happy about,” said Loghinovici. “I met friends, I learned a lot. It’s wonderful. I couldn’t be more proud and honored to be a member of the market.”

The Market is open every day except for Mondays and Tuesdays.