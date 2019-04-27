Sportscast April 27, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NFL Draft comes to Rock Island to celebrate the 100th year of the NFL. Rock Island was one of the original cities to be part of the NFL with the Rock Island Independents. Former Augustana and Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Ken Anderson. Mayor Mike Thoms and others were on hand to make the 4 picks.

Two Iowa Players Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker were drafted in the 4th round. Hakeem Butler from Iowa State was the first pick of the 4th round.

Final day of the Drake Relays. Davenport Central 's Will Reemtsma wins the 400 Hurdles. Pleasant Valley finishes 2nd in the 4x100, Assumption is third. Lady Knights finish 2nd in the Hy-Vee Cup Standings.