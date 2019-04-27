× Megan Gustafson meets fans at Davenport event to benefit children

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Pro-basketball player and former Iowa Hawkeye Megan Gustafson was in Davenport to lend her support to a worthy cause.

Gustafson who plays with the Dallas Wings met with fans big and small at the Black and Gold shop Saturday, April 27.

She signed her autograph on basketballs, posters, caps and posed for pictures while fans provided donations to the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

The center has had to cancel three fundraising events this spring due to flooding and Megan Gustafson came to the rescue.

“The events that wee missed is about 300 units of therapy, so that`s why again Black and Gold shop and Megan stepped up and help ensure we can continue our program over the next few months,” said CTC President and CEO Angie Peterson.

The CTC provides therapy to children with developmental delays and the funds raised today helps families who are not able to afford it, she said .