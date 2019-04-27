Freeze Warning issued for Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As if the snow to the north of the Quad Cities isn't insulting enough, now temperatures are expected to take quite the tumble into Sunday morning.

A Freeze WARNING has been issued for the entire Quad Cities through Sunday morning. What does this mean? If you have sensitive plants, such as many ornamental flowers and vegetables, you'll want to either cover them up or bring them indoors to protect them from damage.

These plants are especially vulnerable to sub-freezing temperatures:

Most annuals including begonias, geraniums, tropical hibiscus or impatiens.

Did you plant your vegetables already? If you've planted tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins or cucumbers you'll want to consider covering them up.

Not all plants need to be covered when temperatures dip this low. Radishes, carrots, beets, kale, collars, and garlic can tolerate temperatures well below freezing.

Areas that picked up some snow accumulation today will likely produce the coldest readings by Sunday morning. Temperatures in the upper 20s are likely north of I-88 on the Illinois side, and north of a Tipton to Quad Cities line on the Iowa side.

Typically, we see our last freeze here in the Quad Cities around May 4. So, we are not out of the woods quite yet and this shouldn't be too surprising. We are not totally out of the woods for frost yet either. The typical last frost date is May 21.

With a more active pattern settling in for much of next week, this should be the last round of sub-freezing temperatures that we see for quite a while. Several chances for rain will keep clouds and mild temperatures in place for several nights.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

