Benefit sale draws more than 500 bargain hunters on first day

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Saturday’s rain brought shoppers inside Humility Homes and Services for big bargains.

Quad Citians found secondhand ware from clothes to kitchen items at the agency’s two-day Fresh Start Benefit Sale that began on Friday, April 26.

Humility Homes and Services invited the general public to come to its warehouse in Davenport and browse for things they could re-use and recycle.

The event was put on with the help of several dozen volunteers.

“[Friday] we raised a little over $13,000 and we had 550 shoppers come in to the sale,” said Chief Executive Officer Ashley Velez on Saturday morning. “We’re hoping to raise about $30,000 total as that’s what we have in previous years.”

Velez said the money raised during goes directly to Humility participants, such as those staying at their emergency shelter or families that need rental assistance.

The next benefit sale is in September.