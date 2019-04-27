NFL Draft Day – Here’s what’s happening

4 picks made in Rock Island for 2019 NFL Draft

Posted 5:54 pm, April 27, 2019, by

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Four NFL Draft picks were made from Augustana College for the 2019 season.

The first two picks were announced by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

The picks announced in the Quad Cities were No. 190, 191, 210, and 211.  They are as follows:

  • Armon Watts - Defensive Tackle from Arkansas - Drafted to the Minnesota Vikings
  • Marcus Epps - Defensive Back from Wyoming - Drafted to the Minnesota Vikings
  • Deshaun Davis - Inside Linebacker from Auburn - Drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals
  • Rodney Anderson - Running Back from Oklahoma - Drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.