4 picks made in Rock Island for 2019 NFL Draft

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Four NFL Draft picks were made from Augustana College for the 2019 season.

The first two picks were announced by Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

The picks announced in the Quad Cities were No. 190, 191, 210, and 211. They are as follows:

Armon Watts - Defensive Tackle from Arkansas - Drafted to the Minnesota Vikings

Marcus Epps - Defensive Back from Wyoming - Drafted to the Minnesota Vikings

Deshaun Davis - Inside Linebacker from Auburn - Drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals

Rodney Anderson - Running Back from Oklahoma - Drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals