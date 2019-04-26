- Iowa makes NFL draft history by becoming the 1st school to have 2 tight ends drafted in the 1st round in the same year.
- Packers get defensive in NFL draft
- Rock Island celebrates special NFL roots
WQAD Sports April 25th – NFL Draft coverage
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Soccer, FCA Legacy Dinner, NFL Draft, FCA- Coltin Quagliano
-
NFL Draft pick to be made in Rock Island
-
NFL Draft coming to Rock Island, Logan Lee moves to defense, Moline vs Rockridge SB
-
WHAT’S HAPPENING? NFL Draft Saturday, Run for Laughs, and Morel Mushroom Hunting
-
Rock Island to host a round of the 2019 NFL Draft
-
-
Volunteers clean up Rock Island neighborhood
-
Former NFL player T.J. Cunningham fatally shot over parking spot, authorities say
-
Rock Island mayor speaks at State of the City address
-
Bob Costas and NBC broke up over concussion remarks
-
WQAD Sports April 4th
-
-
Colorado store that ditched Nike over Kaepernick ad goes out of business
-
WQAD News 8 earns 4 Illinois Associated Press Awards
-
WQAD Sport April 12th