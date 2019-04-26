Vendor-hub set to open in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Two rooms inside of the Spotlight Theatre and Event Center, formally the Scottish Rite Temple, have been completely transformed over the last four months by one entrepreneur.

The Market: A Journey to Joy is set to open Saturday, April 27. Kate Thompson has been putting in countless hours of work into the space.

"The beginning of the week was a little bit stressful," the curator says. "It felt like there was still a lot to do, but now we're ready for people to come in the doors and see everything that's been created and made for them."

The Market is home to 36 creators, from jewelry and candle makers to artists. It's a chance for entrepreneurs to try out a brick and mortar space before leasing one of their own.

Downstairs, Thompson has also created a cafe space, showing off florists and bakers.

The grand opening starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.