Spring snow event not too far away… Drenching rainfall on track for early next week

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels and crests, click here.

Despite the wind, its been a pretty nice, bright spring day with temperatures expected to reach around the low to mid 60s!

Clouds will on the increase as early as tonight as a system from the west approaches the area. This is still on track to bring a widespread chilly rain and wind event as early as Saturday morning with highs not getting out of the 40s for most of the area. Rain will continue into the early evening with the air cold enough for parts along Highway 20 to see a mix or a brief change over to a wet slushy snow. This will mainly be on grassy surfaces.

Could be worse. Parts of extreme Northeastern Iowa and Southern Wisconsin will witness several inches of snowfall which could may roadways there a bit slick.

By Saturday night we’ll dry out allowing temperatures to drop enough to create some possible frost. If the air stays breezy then any damage to plants will be isolated. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Plenty of sun on Sunday and 50s for highs will be replaced with more drenching rains the first half of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

