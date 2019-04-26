× Snow comes close on Saturday with a freeze by Sunday morning

Sometimes we are the bearer of bad news. This weekend stands to bring the Upper Midwest a late-season wallop!

For anyone traveling north of the Quad Cities, it could even get slippery and snow-covered from the US-20 corridor, points northward. Here’s how it will impact us: Clouds will thicken up with some rain by Saturday morning. It will be a very chilly day with highs around 46 degrees with a stiff, northeasterly breeze in the afternoon. Rain will be likely through the day with some ice pellets possible in the Quad City region. A wintry mix is a good bet for areas north of I-80 with some slushy accumulations in the US-20 corridor. Northeastern Iowa and Southern Wisconsin stand to receive as much as six inches of snow. Due to the time of year, most of this will be on grassy surfaces, but some slick road conditions are possible as well…again to our north.

Saturday night will be very chilly with widespread frost likely. Look for lows around 30 degrees in the metro area with some middle 20s for areas north of us where some snow lingers on the ground. This could kill any plants that have been put outside so cover those up!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen