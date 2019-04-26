Sen. Ernst says time to look into “spying” of Trump Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst says the Mueller Report into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election has solved one overriding question.

"There was no collusion (by the Trump Campaign) with Russia," she said in an interview with News 8 after she conducted a Town Hall meeting at Davenport's St. Ambrose University.

"It is conclusive ion my mind," she said.

Sen. Ernst, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is to hear testimony Wednesday, May 1 from U.S. Attorney General William Barr who decided not to pursue criminal charges against the President after receiving the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Instead, she says she'll be interested in Barr's testimony into federal agents investigating the Trump campaign before November's elections.

Barr hinted earlier this month that FBI agents, during the Obama Administration, "spied" on the Trump campaign.

"We want to get at the bottom of that," Sen. Ernst told us in a sit-down interview. "We certainly don't want to be using federal agencies, political positions, to go after opponents."