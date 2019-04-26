× Response drill to take place at the Arsenal this weekend

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A weekend-long exercise at the Rock Island Arsenal will help crews practice their emergency response plans.

For two days, Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Illinois will take part in a drill that evaluates the response of their resources to a Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack.

In the event of an incident like that, the Rock Island Arsenal would use MABAS. During the exercise, they will test their technical rescue team, hazardous material team, and their search and rescue task force.

The drill is set to take place on the south-central portion of the island, just north of Sylvan Island, according to Deputy Section Chief Kevin Lyne.

Lyne said residents and travelers around the Arsenal may see responders and firefighters coming and going from the island in the East Moline area. People may also see a convoy of vehicles at different times near 19th Avenue and 19th Street in East Moline, as well as UAS or drone teams.

Throughout the exercise, responders may be using tools that breach through hard materials like concrete and passersby may hear sounds related to that.

The drill will go from 8 a.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be no restrictions to regular access to the Arsenal.