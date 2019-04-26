× National prescription drug take back day is here, here’s where to go

QUAD CITIES- The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 27, starting at 10:00 a.m., here’s where you can take your pills.

According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study says most prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

“The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”

If you don’t live in the QC you can search for your location with their locator towards the bottom of the webpage.