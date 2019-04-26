NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Combining Arbor Day and Earth Day Into Two Eco-Friendly Crafts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!

We all learned that growing up and with Earth Day and Arbor Day being within a week of each other, we are going to put into practice what we were taught in elementary school.

On Friday, April 26th, during NAILED IT OR FAILED IT, we tried out two crafts that reduce, reuse, and recycle paper - tissue paper and brown paper bags.

For our first craft, we created our own seed bombs. Thes

e are very easy to make. All you need is tissue paper, a food processor or blender, and flower seeds! Click the video above to see how we used all those items to make colorful balls that will (hopefully) sprout colorful flowers!

Our second craft is even easier. All you need is a brown paper bag. Tune into WQAD News 8 at 11am to see what we create. PLUS - We have a SPECIAL GUEST joining us for COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK - Liz Quinn from Wide River Winery! She is going to tell us all about a big event taking place in downtown LeClaire on Saturday, April 27th.