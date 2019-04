Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Students at Washington Elementary School in Moline helped plant two apple trees for arbor day.

The trees will produce honeycrisp and golden delicious apples.

Kids also got coloring books about trees as well as cookies.

One second grade student told us her favorite thing about trees.

The city of Moline has been donating trees to different schools on Arbor Day, since 1991.