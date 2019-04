Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Monster Jam returns to the Taxslayer Center this April and a Davenport native will be driving one of the monsters.

Staff laid the dirt the morning of Friday, April 26, and constructed the six-foot-high jumps.

Eight monster trucks will be ripping through the track.

The Scooby Doo truck will be driven by Davenport native Myranda Cozad.

Monster Jam is Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28.