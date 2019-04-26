Child welfare director to face questions after boy’s death

Posted 9:01 am, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04AM, April 26, 2019

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILLINOIS - APRIL 24: Angela Krambeer and her son Dylan sign a cross at a memorial outside the home of five-year-old Andrew "A.J." Freund on April 24, 2019 in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The remains of Freund, who was reported missing by his parents last week, were found in a shallow grave earlier today near Woodstock, Illinois. His parents Andrew Freund Sr. and Joanna Cunningham have been charged with his murder. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois lawmaker says the state’s new child welfare director will face tough questions from a state House panel following the beating death of a 5-year-old boy who had extensive contact with child welfare workers.

Related: Here’s what life was like for the 5-year-old Illinois boy found in a shallow grave

Chicago Democratic Rep. Sara Feigenholtz says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc D. Smith will be questioned Friday in Chicago about the agency’s actions in the case of 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund. He was under the agency’s watch when his badly beaten body was discovered Wednesday in a shallow grave in McHenry County.His parents have been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege the couple forced the boy to stand in a cold shower and beat him.

Feigenholtz is on the Appropriations-Human Services Committee, which is scheduled to hear budget requests from several state agencies, including DCFS.

Read More: $5 million bond set for each parent in murder of Illinois boy

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.