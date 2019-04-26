× Bill that would allow stun guns on Iowa campuses awaits signature from governor

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A bill approved by the legislature and awaiting the governor’s signature would forbid Iowa’s public universities from banning stun guns on campus.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that bill advocate Rep. Matt Windschitl says the proposed measure comes in response to some schools in Iowa prohibiting stun guns on their campuses. The campus bans go against a bill approved in 2017 that permitted people over the age of 18 to be allowed to carry stun guns.

A worried father collaborated with his local senator to draft the bill proposal after realizing his daughters wouldn’t have the option of carrying a stun gun on campus.

Windschitl added the bill would help avert sexual violence and keep students safe.

Critics say they disagree that the bill would reduce sexual violence.