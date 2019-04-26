3 locals arrested in Galesburg meth raid
GALESBURG, Illinois- 3 people face meth charges after a drug raid in Galesburg.
Wednesday, April 24th, around 7:00 p.m. the Galesburg Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Monmouth Police Department, and the West Central Illinois Task Force raided 907 Pennsylvania Avenue in Galesburg.
Police say they found 1.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine, $2,000 and, other various drugs.
The three people and their charges are as follows:
Amy L. Gerstenberger 05/05/1982
Galesburg, IL 61401
Charges: Possession Methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams
Trevor Jacob Pierce 08/31/1996
Stronghurst, IL 61480
Charges: Possession Methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams
Janeen Marie Barry 08/08/1970
Monmouth, IL 61462
Charges: Manufacture Delivery Methamphetamine over 500 grams
Possession Methamphetamine over 500 grams