3 locals arrested in Galesburg meth raid

GALESBURG, Illinois- 3 people face meth charges after a drug raid in Galesburg.

Wednesday, April 24th, around 7:00 p.m. the Galesburg Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Monmouth Police Department, and the West Central Illinois Task Force raided 907 Pennsylvania Avenue in Galesburg.

Police say they found 1.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine, $2,000 and, other various drugs.

The three people and their charges are as follows:

Amy L. Gerstenberger 05/05/1982

Galesburg, IL 61401

Charges: Possession Methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams

Trevor Jacob Pierce 08/31/1996

Stronghurst, IL 61480

Charges: Possession Methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams

Janeen Marie Barry 08/08/1970

Monmouth, IL 61462

Charges: Manufacture Delivery Methamphetamine over 500 grams

Possession Methamphetamine over 500 grams