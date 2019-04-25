- University of Iowa to retire Megan Gustafson's #10
- Cubs comeback to beat Dodgers
- Cardinals sweep Brewers
- Bears ready to make the most out of 5 picks
WQAD Sports – April 27th
-
Iowa governor declines to commit to signing sports betting bill
-
Iowa sports betting may be legal very soon
-
Iowa casino looks forward to sport gambling becoming legal
-
St. Ambrose University offers thousands of dollars in scholarships to gamers
-
WQAD Sports April 9th
-
-
M-R senior Jacob Brooks back playing the sport he loves
-
Pritzker looks to legal sports betting for revenue
-
Iowa Legislature debates who should run sports betting
-
WQAD Sports April 16th
-
WQAD Sports – April 10th
-
-
WQAD Sports April 2nd
-
Sports gambling revenue is just one side of the coin
-
Off The Kuff – Brittney Litton