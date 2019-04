× Rock Island closing more roads for flooding

ROCK ISLAND- Yet another road is being closed due to historic flooding in the QC.

Beginning Friday, April 26, 5th Avenue just west of 40th Street will be closed due to water from the Mississippi River flooding.

“This is caused by flood water backing up in the storm sewer system and surfacing at the low point in the intersection.”

The city is detouring traffic one block south to 6th Avenue.