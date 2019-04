DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police have a large section of Davenport blocked off as they search the streets after an officer was shot.

All around the 1700 block of Division Street is blocked by police.

Police have confirmed that they have a suspect in custody.

Multiple police officers are near Division and Locus Streets.

Police have many side streets and house blocked with police tape as well.

WQAD has several teams on the streets, check back often.