More rain chances on the way in the days ahead… Find out what days

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Clouds will be slowly thickening and lowering as an approaching cold front tracks in from the northwest. Along and just behind the boundary is where a broken line of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are popping up. Activity will be arriving near rush hour and last through most of the evening before we dry out the rest of the night. Rainfall amounts are still on track to be on the light side with amounts less than a tenth of an inch. Before this wetness arrives temperatures will get a nice boost with highs around the 70 degree mark.

Friday is all sun but a touch cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

The start of the weekend still looks pretty soggy, especially come Saturday with widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures are expected to be even cooler with highs not getting out of the 50s. This is the same system that is expected to dump several inches of snow in portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin! Crazy right?!?!

Sunday skies will be bright again with highs once again not getting out of the 50s.

Next week we’re still on track to see more rainfall with several rounds of showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms as well. Target dates for this rainfall are Monday morning, later Tuesday into Tuesday night and later Thursday. Heavy rainfall will certainly be a possibility and that will be something we’ll track as the river will be in crest during this time.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

