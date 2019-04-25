× MetroLINK riders treated to goodies to celebrate public transit in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri speaks today in Chicago in support of public transit while MetroLINK staff in the Quad Cities celebrated “Get on Board Day” with a show of appreciation for public transit riders.

Passengers coming off a bus or getting on one at Centre Station in Moline Thursday, April 25, are treated to hot dogs, snacks and coffee and participate in a raffle. The celebration continues until 5 PM.

MetroLink operates 12 routes on the Illinois side of the Quad Cites. Ridership has been steady with about 10,000 people taking the bus every day.