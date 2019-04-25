× Mercer County teacher arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

ALEDO, Illinois- A teacher from Aledo was arrested after police say he committed predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to the Illinois State Police, Mark R. Artcher, 60, was arrested in Mercer County and charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (both class x felonies).

A person is considered to have committed predatory criminal sexual assault of a child when the victim is under 13 years old and was coerced or forced into sexual activity.

Thursday, April 25, Artcher was arrested after “a thorough investigation completed by ISP Investigators, with the assistance of the Aledo Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Moline Police Department.”

Deputies say they arrested Artcher around 2:30 p.m. at a local hospital where he was being treated for unknown reasons.

After being cleared from the hospital, Artcher will be thrown in the Mercer County Jail.

“The investigation is currently open and ongoing. Additional charges are anticipated upon review by the Mercer County State’s Attorney.”