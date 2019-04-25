Man shot in officer-involved shooting near Viola pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

Donovan Smith was shot by Officer Wade on June 12. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and is now facing several charges.

SHERRARD, Illinois — A Sherrard man who was shot by an officer in 2018 has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges.

Online court records show that 29-year-old Donovan C. Smith entered his guilty plea on Tuesday, April 23.

In June of 2018 Smith was shot when authorities in Mercer County were conducting a drugs and firearms investigation in rural Viola, Illinois.   Smith sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunshot wound.

An external investigation later found that the officer was acting in self-defense. 

Smith was set to be sentenced on August 29 at 11:30 a.m. in Peoria.

Another man involved in the incident is serving a 15-year prison sentence. Alex T. Cady, was arrested after the officer-involved shooting and later pleaded guilty to armed violence.  Cady filed an appeal to withdraw his guilty plea in April of 2019.

