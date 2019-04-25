× Introducing the Newest Member of the WQAD News 8 Family…

Introducing – Archer Kelly Ketz!

A perfect blend of his dad’s fun personality and his mom’s great looks, Archer was born at 11:43pm on Tuesday, April 24th, 2019. According to proud father Jon, it was perfect timing because he arrived before the end of the of the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder Game – right before Damian Lillard sank a 37-foot buzzer beater to eliminate the Thunder from the NBA Playoffs.

“I think he wanted to see the end of that game,” said Jon.

Like Father. Like Son.

“Jon cheered so loud and startled the [expletive] out of our 10-minute old,” added patient wife and wonder woman, Beth.

Archer came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long. He was born just one day after his due date, which was the same day Good Morning Quad Cities ran a story about how to figure out how big your unborn baby is based on Big Macs. After some “research research,” Baby Archer is equivalent to 15.62 Big Macs – just in case you’re wondering.

We’re also happy to announce that Storm Track 8 Meteorologist/Honorary Uncle Andrew Stutzke won the WQAD News 8 Baby Ketz Lottery. When asked how he feels about his $13 in winnings, he gave this response to Jon’s Co-Anchor/Admirable Aunt Angie Sharp:

“I can’t believe it!” he said. “From now on, I will live like a king!”

As for his future plans, Andrew says he has no intention of quitting his job.

IN ALL SERIOUSNESS, we are ecstatic for Jon and Beth. They are a wonderful couple and Archer is one very lucky boy, who has an exciting life ahead of him. Please help us congratulate Jon and Beth on their new bundle of joy!