How you can help students ‘Call Out Hunger’

Statistics show that one in five Quad Cities area high school students don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

But a band of students are trying to change that.

On Friday, April 26, dozens of students from area high schools are coming together to do somewhat of a continuation of the annual “Student Hunger Drive.” Though this isn’t associated, it’s similar, and named “Call Out Hunger.”

The event will feature a variety of talents as students ask the community to donate to the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport, Iowa.

“We expect every student to do really well in school but it’s hard when you don’t know when your next meal is coming,” said organizer Grace Sampson. “It would be like expecting someone to do AP calculus without having breakfast or lunch in their stomachs. It’s really important for me as far as my classmates.”

The event goes from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be held at the North Scott High School auditorium. You can also catch the show on the WQAD Facebook page, live.