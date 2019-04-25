× House in Bettendorf neighborhood catches fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A fire scorched part of a home in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon, April 25.

Around noon firefighters battled flames coming from a bedroom at a home in the 2100 block of Bellevue Avenue, according to officials on the scene.

The house is a single-story.

There was nobody inside the home when firefighters conducted a search. There were no reported injuries.

“When firefighters arrived there were flames and smoke coming out of the southwest bedroom windows,” said Bettendorf’s Public Information Officer Lauran Haldeman. “The bedroom sustained heavy fire damage. The ground floor of the residence sustained heat and smoke damage throughout. The fire extended up into the attic.”